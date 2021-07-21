”No matter what I talk about, I always get back to baseball.” — Connie Mack (c. 1862-1956), star catcher, longest-serving manager and revered National Baseball Hall of Famer
From the best warm-up dances and heart-stopping catches to umpire drama, nerve-racking extra innings, and historic wins, it’s no wonder baseball has some of the most loyal fans.
Enjoying the game’s a no-brainer. The challenge? Soaking up the fun without letting it go to your ears.
Public health experts estimate that more than 5 million youths ages 6 to 19 and some 26 million adults ages 20 to 69 have hearing loss linked to excess noise, one of the most preventable causes of hearing impairment. Noise-induced hearing loss remains the second-most common form of sensorineural hearing impairment and the most common occupational and environmental hazard.
It may be surprising to learn how much noise a game — with cheering crowds, amplified calls, and potentially ear-splitting music — can generate. A University of Michigan Department of Environmental Health study released in 2015 found baseball games average 94 decibels but can climb to 114 — well above the safer zone of 84 decibels or less.
And it’s not just at the baseball park. A study by a major hearing technology manufacturer found that average bar noise during televised NFL playoff games measured a reasonable 70 decibels but could soar to more than 111 decibels — about the same noise level as a rock concert — when big plays went down.
At Central Florida Hearing Services, our hearing experts recommend sports fans use quality hearing protection, a proven and effective way to minimize the risk of hearing damage without missing a single moment of the excitement.
Some over-the-counter hearing-protection options allow conversation to come through while blocking loud noises. Folks can also opt for custom-fit earplugs, which not only shut out loud sounds but fit the ears’ contours for maximum comfort.
Afraid wearing hearing protection will put a damper on the excitement? No worries at all! Hearing protection doesn’t mean loss of enjoyment. Like quality sunglasses that block harmful rays but still let you see, appropriate hearing protection deadens loud sounds without muffling the experience. You can still carry a conversation or hear your buddy cheer, “Go! Go! Go!” but now it won’t hurt your ears.
