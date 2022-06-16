It was bound to happen as she was birthed from a lineage of gearheads and motorsports enthusiasts. Unsurprisingly, she then married into the same. Whether it was snowmobiles or four-wheelers, motorcycles or dirt bikes and every fast car you can think of, horsepower is in her blood.
She had kicked around wanting a motorcycle endorsement, but we felt it better for adult life. Now fully on her own and ready to ride, our gal spent a weekend learning. Within days of finishing her class, a sport bike had been purchased. Apparently, she was serious.
My mom instinct kicked in alongside memories of my dating days. When my beau rolled up, Mom went ballistic. Motorbikes were dangerous and she didn’t like my riding on the back. I thought of my own young adulthood when the vroom vroom of a zippy two-wheeled wonder turned my head. Midway through my 20’s, those bright shiny toys looked like so much fun. Pricing kept the beauties out of my reach, perhaps a good thing as I do hold a slight glimmer of a reckless streak within me. Realistically, fast motorcycles may be a temptation best left aside. I grew out of the desire as I became a mom, feeling I couldn’t risk my personal health.
That sense of responsibility leaned heavy on this gal, so motorcycles would have to be for others. My guy bought, sold, bought, sold various toys and like most men, shifted in his two-wheeled interests. Dirt bikes became preferred, and it seemed for a while that a boat would be the next pastime. Here we were now with our gal needing her spiffy new ride delivered.
When he pulled up with it, I strolled out to take a look. Something revved within me. Dang, that bike was fancy. Black with bold chartreuse stickering, I cocked my head and my thoughts raced right along with it. After multiple attempts to sling my leg over the gas tank – gosh that’s embarrassing to admit – I was seated. I settled in for a few moments and checked my body. Clearly yoga class would be needed if something like this was to roll into my garage.
What would it be like to add such a diversion to my already packed life? I considered all the secondary needs like leather pants, a helmet, jacket and gloves. What would the insurance cost? I believe two of these could easily fit in the toy hauler section of our RV. Oh snap, this train of thought was stopping at the station. I looked over and unsurprisingly my guy was already fully bought into the idea before I could even voice it. He didn’t need to say a word. Gasoline already flows in his veins and instantly bonds with any recreational toy on a cosmic level as soon as they meet.
For now, we are just delivering a bike. I did casually joke they update me whenever she is ready to upgrade. Perhaps the Universe will open the road for me or maybe by then my get up and go will have gone on and went for a drive, but if not, it looks like I’ll be needing a yoga class.