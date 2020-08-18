Ladies and gentleman, the 2020 primary day in Highlands County has finally arrived. Despite the current pandemic, we were blessed with many opportunities to get to know the candidates through social media, candidate forums, and even a few radio debates. Each candidate pitched to the voters of Highlands County as to why they would be best for the office they are running for and each brings something valuable.
Because of how conservative Highlands County is, those who win today’s Republican primaries have the greatest chance of being elected to office. Therefore, it is crucial that Highlands County votes in today’s Republican primary. Even if you are a registered independent or Democrat, you still have the chance to vote in three local elections. The candidates for the Clerk of Courts and Comptrollers, Highlands County Commission District 2, and County Commission District 5 do not have Democratic challengers. This gives the opportunity for all registered voters to give their input on these local races.
As I have said before, the primaries that are being held today are crucial to Highlands County. It gives voters the chance to show how they want their county and the surrounding district to be managed. The winners of the three commission seats will be voting on issues that are most relevant to the public. This includes the widespread issue of garbage pickup, where many county residents are not being served by this company as the county believed would happen. The winners of today’s primaries will also be hoping to implement their ideas concerning economic growth in the area. Some candidates hold more ambitious views than others, while some feel Highlands County should continue on the path it is on. Most candidates are in agreement that all growth should be well planned as to not disturb current residential zones.
Candidates for Clerk of Courts and Comptroller all bring many years of valuable experience to the table. Jerome Kaszubowski has over 30 years working in the Clerk’s office, Commissioner Don Elwell has spent 10 years on the Board of County Commission, and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green has spent over 11 years in his position.
As for Florida House District 55, both Kaylee Tuck and Ned Hancock have run intense campaigns. Ned Hancock is a lifelong citrus grower hoping to take Heartland values to Tallahassee, while Kaylee Tuck is a land use and real estate attorney eager to leave her mark in the Florida House.
These candidates all bring something different to the table and it is up to you, the voter, to decide who gets elected. I have spent hours upon hours writing different column pieces over local candidates and local issues all to inform people about the issues most relevant to them, from economic development to the Florida House District 55 primary. However, none of the knowledge of local issues actually matters if you do not use your right to vote. This is your best opportunity to show how you believe Highlands County should be run. Not by complaining to a friend or using the angry reaction on Facebook to a county post, but through a ballot. A ballot might only be a piece of paper to the average person, but the future of Highlands County and Florida House District 55 is decided through it.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.