In answer to letter to the editor Nov. 6:
I also fear what lies beneath, an ever-increasing bubbling, festering disease that is stone by stone trying with unrelenting effort to destroy the foundation stones of our country.
This country was built on the bedrock of Judo-Christian faith, not Islam, Hinduism, or any other religion. Get over it.
The Word of God will survive you, me and all future generations. Get over it.
I don’t know much about “The Family” they disparage in their letter but I’m sure if they’re Christian they are being attacked along with all the rest.
The one main thing is something always forgotten. It’s up to the individual to accept God’s loves or reject it in our Christian faith, and not be thrown off a roof, or beheaded for rejecting it. Get educated about that.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. Get over that.
Christianity is not some plot to take over your mind or body, or God would have thrown up His hands and made us obedient followers long ago. Understand that.
Jay Broker
Sebring