After nearly a year and a half of dealing with a pandemic, it’s hard to believe that we are already facing hurricane season.
With the Earth in an active phase, the ground moving, weather patterns shifting and records for devastation being set left and right, and the warnings of preparation all around us, there should be no one who procrastinates, but too many will do just that.
Not that we are predicting a more than active season, or long for the excitement of Charlie, Frances and Jeanne in 2004 or Irma in 2017, but the most important lesson we’ve learned this century is to take nature seriously.
It’s all well and good for Florida author Carl Hiaasen to have one of his characters tie himself to a bridge and ride out a hurricane in the open, it’s another thing to face a real hurricane.
If we have learned anything over the last several years it’s that there is no magic wand to be waved after disaster has struck.
When trees block roads, cell towers collapse, and waters rise, it takes time for emergency workers to get to the devastation.
This means being prepared to fend for yourself for at least three days.
Start now to store canned or packaged food that can be eaten without cooking.
Have gallons of water on hand. Any veterans of 2004 or 2017 will tell you that living without electricity is hot and uncomfortable. Hydration is essential.
Now is the time to think ahead, not when a storm is less than 24 hours away and anxious people have formed into long, uncomfortable lines.
For example, now is the time to call the doctor to make arrangements for extra medications when the time comes.
Now is the time to figure out what you will do with your pets.
Now is the time to find a safe, dry place to store important papers.
Now is the time to make sure your home insurance is in order, or to purchase some.
Now is the time to create an evacuation plan, or make arrangements if you’ll want to leave before the storm.
Take advantage of the tax-free shopping period that ends Sunday, June 6. Buy the supplies you will need now.
Most importantly, plan to attend the Hurricane Expo today at the Lakeshore Mall. The expo is hosted by the Highlands News-Sun, Highlands County Board of County Commission and Highlands County Emergency Operations Center. Guest speakers will include NBC News Channel 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry, who will share the latest in hurricane forecasting and tips to become “hurricane ready,” as well as a number of vendors who will be sharing important information. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Someone recently said that disasters are God’s way of bringing people together, so why not introduce yourself to your neighbors now.
One thing is for sure, if a major hurricane does strike, we may have to be our own first responders. It will help to know one another.