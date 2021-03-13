SEBRING — If you’re not getting enough sleep, this weekend may not help much, as the United States prepares to re-enter daylight saving time.
Clocks will move ahead Sunday, March 14, and will stay there until Nov. 7. However, Florida’s U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have been joined again by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Ed Markey (D-MA) to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country.
“It’s time to lock the clock and stop the stupidity of going back and forth on the clock twice a year,” Rubio said in a video-recorded statement.
Florida made that change in 2018, but for it to take effect, the federal law would have to change. Fifteen other states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives. Dozens more are looking.
Most states observe Daylight Saving Time for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.
Until that changes, people have to adjust. Online advice suggests a slow progression with exercise, proper diet and good sleep habits.
Time yourself
People can ease into the time change by slowly shifting bedtime by 15 minutes each night or getting up 15 minutes early each day to adjust for that hour.
Exercise
Exercise during the day will maintain energy and promote healthy sleep patterns, as long as it’s not done within the hours before bedtime.
Cat naps
Keep naps short — no more than 20 minutes — as well as in the early afternoon versus late afternoon or morning, so they don’t interfere with nightly sleep.
Early dinner
Eating late is a bad idea, even if you feel hungry later than usual from the time change. Eat three to five hours before bedtime.
Don’t drink
Avoid coffee or any caffeinated beverage and alcohol before going to bed, and also avoid any caffeine after noon. It can linger and rob you of sleep.
Shut it off
Avoid bright-screen electronics for an hour before going to bed. Light from TVs, computers, tablets and cellphones can suppress melatonin and affect sleep quality. Relax by reading or listening to soft music.
SprinklersFlorida homeowners should also check irrigation timers, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to reset them for the time change. All 16 counties throughout the district’s boundaries are currently on year-round water conservation measures. More details may be found at WaterMatters.org/Conservation.