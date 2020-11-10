SEBRING — If you didn’t notice the work already starting on Phase 2 of the Sebring Parkway, you soon will.
It will take a while to complete. The contract to do the work runs into 2023, although County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has said he doesn’t think the contractor will need that long.
Crews will widen the road to four lanes south from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27, improve intersections at U.S. 27 and DeSoto Road, install drainage improvements and relocate utilities and power lines.
Also, this final phase of Sebring Parkway will have its own roundabout, the third in the parkway system and the ninth in the county, including the Circle in downtown Sebring, two on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in Sebring and Park Drive around Devane Park in Lake Placid.
Work has begun to reroute utilities in the area and clear the right of way on the east side to build the road base.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg has told county commissioners that all those involved — which includes Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Highlands County Road and Bridge Department and the City of Sebring — must work out a traffic rerouting plan.
Work will start at and around the Parkway intersection at DeSoto Road, which routes traffic from Highlands Regional Medical Center, Fred Wild Elementary School and local businesses and medical practices.
At times, the intersection may have to close, but Vosburg has indicated in statements to commissioners that a plan will be in place to ensure smooth traffic flow through and around that point.
Howerton has also confirmed Vosburg’s statement that work will start on utility relocation, reconfiguration of the hospital parking and access driveways, retention ponds around the hospital and “non-DOT funded items.”
The Florida Department of Transportation is a partner on the project, which will include improvements to the U.S. 27 intersection.
In the meantime, however, motorists who use the area will want to stay alert to lane closures and detours.
Motorists also may want to explore alternative routes during the construction.
One the DeSoto intersection is done, Phase 2B will start, to include improvements to the intersection with U.S. 27 and culminating in a new roundabout at the northwest corner of the Highlands Regional Medical Center campus.
J.D. Langford, assistant county engineer and project manager for Sebring Parkway Phases 2A/2B, said that the latest traffic volume on Sebring Parkway, from U.S. 27 to DeSoto Road, is approximately 7,000 average daily trips. The 20-year projected traffic volume for that same short stretch of road is an estimate of 20,000 average daily trips, Langford said.
The Engineering Department’s signal consultant for the U.S. 27/Parkway intersection has worked with FDOT to work out the signal green time for Parkway traffic so it won’t back up to the roundabout, he said. In order for the roundabout to work, it must remain a free-flowing intersection.
Langford also said that by doubling the number of travel lanes — currently it’s a two-lane road — there should be enough capacity to keep that traffic flowing.
The number of spokes at local roundabouts varied from three, like the one at Lake June Park or at the south end of Panther Parkway; four, like those on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard or Memorial Drive; six, like The Circle in downtown Sebring, or several, like Park Drive around Devane Park. It has four connecting streets and five driveways.
The one planned for Parkway Phase 2 will have three main spokes with physicians’ office driveways just beyond the roundabout on the south side.
Like other roundabouts in the county, drivers from all directions must stop on the edge of the roundabout. Whether entering the roundabout or the roadway, yield to traffic already there. Motorists entering the roundabout then proceed with caution to their right, using the outside lane to exit the roundabout and the inside lane to circle it.
Those turning onto the Parkway from a driveway near the roundabout will want to yield to that traffic, too, entering the roadway when no one is likely to come their way.
Drivers would also need to use caution on the finished road, as there will be left-turn lanes in the medians beyond the roundabout, on both sides. This will include a median cut-through for motorists pulling out of Medical Way to turn left and head north.