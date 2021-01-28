SEBRING — Highlands County’s tourist marketing arm wants to help local businesses fit themselves into a plan to promote the area as a sport venue.
That’s why today, at 10:30 a.m., they will have an open meeting of the Tourist Development Council — doing business as “VisitSebring” — in the commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Airstream Ventures, a marketing firm with 40 years of experience in fitting sports events into an area based on its strengths, will give a presentation and run an open forum on the subject.
It’s a free forum with no reservations required. County commission chambers are set up to adhere to social distancing measures, and face masks are recommended.
Those who want to hear the presentation twice might also get up in time for the TDC’s 8:15 a.m. board meeting at the same location. The same social distancing rules apply.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC/VisitSebring, said this is the second step in a process to connect Highlands County to sporting events to help fill in gaps in the annual calendar.
The first step, she said, took place this past summer when Huddle Up Group LLC did an assessment of facilities and regular events that the county already has, and saw how the destination looks to outsiders.
Step two, Hartt said, involves marketing the county to events that fit, especially tournaments.
Airstream Ventures is offering to become a sports marketing partner with Visit Sebring by marketing Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid to event organizers, develop destination marketing materials — including photographs, video and search engine optimization — developing a sports tourism sales plan, serving as a local organizing committee for events and creating a “pipeline” of events to feed to the area.
Hartt said Tuesday that the county already has begun looking at getting a wrestling event set up in May, a paddleboard race in June, a corn hole tournament to be scheduled, a jet ski event, also to be scheduled, and possibly Hildervat — obstacle course racing — in September.
Step three, Hartt said, will be securing those events, because VisitSebring wants to fill up the months or weekends that don’t currently have something going on. Most of those times, for now, are in May or September, she said.
“We’re looking at our calendar and asking, ‘Where do we have holes?’” Hartt said.
The Highlands News-Sun asked Hartt if the effort to increase sport event tourism also deals with questions of accessibility, customer service, numbers of volunteers and the overall experience. Hartt said everyone in the local tourist industry needs to bring their “A” game in those areas.
One area that struggles is volunteerism, Hartt said: A finite resource she said she wants to tap. She needs volunteers to work the American Junior Golf Association Tournament, slated for April 9-11 on Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Deer Run Course, and other upcoming sporting events also have that need.
People who want to learn more or who may have more questions after today’s forum may leave a voicemail at 863-402-6909 or better yet, may email info@visitsebring.com or Chantel Brutus at cbrutus@highlandsfl.gov.