SEBRING — Now that hurricane season is officially here, and the Atlantic Ocean has already had Tropical Storm Anna, have you prepared for the next storm?
If that answer is “no,” don’t fret. Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss outlined a plan to get yourself ready. She presented that plan last Saturday at the annual Highlands News-Sun Hurricane Expo at Lakeshore Mall.
Reiss talked about where to sign up for alerts and how to make a disaster plan, pack a disaster kit, prepare your property for the season, check your insurance policies, communicate your plan to family and friends and, since last year, how to do all this under a COVID-19 pandemic.
That last one has been for civilians and Emergency Management alike, Reiss said. The Emergency Operations Center, fortunate not to have had a hurricane aftermath to manage, had been on activation for COVID-19 for 480 days as of Saturday, Reiss said.
Get alertsGo to HighlandsFL.gov, scroll down to “Latest News & Updates,” and scroll right until you see “AlertHighlands.” Sign up there for time-sensitive messages, whichever way you want them: home, mobile, or business phone; email; text message, or any other place.
Get a planFind out what emergencies you may face in Highlands County. Historically, those have been heat waves, wildfires, lightning, localized flooding, tornados and, of course, hurricanes. If you did the previous step, you know where and how you’ll be warned.
Next, make a shelter plan. Will you evacuate to a congregate shelter or shelter at home? Will your home withstand hurricane winds, and is it high and dry enough to survive floods?
If you have to evacuate, know which route you’ll take and what routes you can take if that one is blocked or washed away. Know, also, how you will communicate with members of your family to get everyone to shelter quickly and safely.
Also, when devising your plan, consider all of your family members’ ages and needs – dietary, medical and/or emotional – and know where they will be at various times of the day. Plan to handle situations if any have disabilities, use service animals or speak a different language than that of officials or at shelters.
Get a kitThe rule for making a disaster supply kit used to advise having three days of supplies. Reiss said that number has increased to seven – a full week before help arrives. You can find a full checklist at www.ready.gov.
That includes one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food with a can opener, a battery-powered and/or hand-crank radio and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio, hand-crank and/or battery-powered flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, tools to turn off utilities, sanitation items, dust masks, cash and important documents in a waterproof package and a whistle, to signal for help.
Again, consider the needs of children and the elderly in your group and make sure you also pack extra clothes – including long pants and sturdy shoes – a fire extinguisher, hygiene items, sunscreen, insect repellent and books, games or other activities for kids, and adults.
Get trimmedHigh winds will break off weak or dead branches from your trees and throw around anything you have outside. Before hurricane season, have an arborist look at your trees and remove damaged trees and/or limbs. Do that now before another storm forms in the tropics.
Also, secure your rain gutters and downspouts and clear them of debris that might clog them. Secure or bring indoors any loose items such as furniture, lawn toys, ornaments or removable lighting.
Also, retrofit or secure your roof, windows and doors, including the garage, to withstand higher winds.
Get checkedLook into your home, auto, renter and flood insurance, and know your deductibles and whether or not your content and valuables are insured.
Get connectedMake sure you tell your family, whether they live nearby or not, what you plan to do. This will keep them from worrying or rushing into an area to rescue or help you, putting themselves in harm’s way when you are already safe.
Get sanitizedWith COVID-19 still an active pandemic, and variants to the virus infecting people, continue to use precautions of social distancing, wearing a mask and using congregate shelters as a last resort.