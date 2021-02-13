Congratulations to the Sebring Health Department for the latest delivery system of the COVID Moderna vaccine. The process was smooth as silk. My husband and I got a call the day before our appointment and were in and out of the mall in 35 minutes. All the staff was friendly, professional and helpful.
I felt very safe, the staff watched everyone for 15 minutes after their injection and there was an ambulance parked outside in case anyone had a reaction. Neither of us had any side effects beyond a slight awareness of minimal discomfort moving the arm where the injection was given.
This whole process was so better than the first few weeks, so improved. Thanks to all responsible for the great location and staff. As a retired RN, I so appreciate all the efforts it's taken to get this vaccine administered and encourage everyone to take the advantage to get vaccinated in order to get this country back to "normal" with herd immunity.
Ann Schaller
Sebring