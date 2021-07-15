With our newly refocused initiative on monthly camping trips, we’ve found getting back in the groove via fits and starts. For example, we remember the food, the grill and propane, but forgot the spices and lighter wand. Thankfully these sorts of snafus are easily remedied during our ritual boosting of the local economies during our travels with at least one run to the big box store.
Camping shouldn’t be an expensive endeavor, but all the gear and side excursions we enjoy require quite a bit of this and that along the way. When you camp, you accumulate all the necessities and then you stop camping and tend to disperse most of it. Returning to the sport of packing every possible thing you might need to get away from it all, you find yourself back into the accumulation phase.
I scored big recently by finding sunblock on sale and was able to purchase a small gross of the stuff to pack in the rig. Considering the variety of sun protective cream I am toting, it makes no sense that my most recent trip included the first serious sunburn I’ve had in many years. We slathered up, then sat in the surf for hours. It was overcast and the ocean breeze kept us chilling. It also lured me into that false sense of security that resulted in one side of my body glowing red and emanating heat consistently rather than as an intermittent hot flash. Thankfully I also packed some eucalyptus cream as well so I was able to cool it down a wee bit.
We had our bikes, an air compressor and tool kit along with our helmets and that is pretty impressive when you consider my bottom hasn’t been out pedaling since the beginning of COVID. I quickly recalled this when we realized we had remembered so much, but forgotten our bike shorts. As a gal, I must say that if you haven’t made the switch to these padded spandex booty savers, do yourself a favor and get some. They are pricey and a bit awkward to wear, but the after ride benefits are well worth the angst of embarrassment if you run into anyone you know. Hopefully they also ride and will kindly look away.
That reminds me of another piece of gear I’ve come across but not yet purchased. While loading up on hydration, food and snacks, we meandered over to the sporting goods section to get hiking poles. My only aim for these sticks is to hopefully keep feral hogs at arm’s length. I understand some use them for better cardio burn, but in this heat right now I believe I’m torching plenty already.
The product I found was called GoGirl and if you’re so inclined, you can look it up. Basically it’s a medical-grade bit of silicone that will allow an adventurous gal to relieve herself without having to squat or disrobe. After I did a bit of research and finished hollering with laughter, I made a mental note to consider adding it to my gear. While I suspect the need to practice to perfect the uh, process, it seemed like a great conversation starter if nothing else and a genuinely remarkable new way to manage outdoor adventure.