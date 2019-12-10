We are officially in root vegetable season ... they are something enjoyed across the country as sweet potatoes and parsnips make their way onto menus and into family dinners for the winter. There is something about the earthiness of root vegetables’ connection to the land in which they were grown that always makes me consider just where civilization came from and how it developed. In fact, some even credit root vegetables as playing an important part in developing agriculture and organized community as we know it.
Beets, carrots, arrowroot and many other vegetables fall into the ‘root vegetable’ category. Something that all of these vegetables have in common, however, is that root vegetables store energy in the form of carbohydrates. Furthermore, some but not all root vegetables are starchy, making them a staple food. This, coupled with their ability to maintain freshness for months on end with minimal storage effort, demonstrates the appeal of root vegetables to early mankind.
Some speculate that this interest in root vegetables could have led to the development of organized society. For instance, it is likely that early humans consumed roots and root vegetables that they would dig up, thus tilling the soil. After realizing that tilled soil produced more food than undisturbed soil, it is assumed that the land would then be cultivated and produce food for the community. This food production would lead to a need for food storage, which could have theoretically led to the creation of root cellars and so on and so forth.
Root vegetables may have been one of the main sources of nutrients for early humans, and digging up these dense and carb-heavy foods meant that they would survive another day. Today, very few of us are having to dig up our own celery or ginger. Instead we are able to pick and choose what we want from supermarket shelves, really disconnecting where these foods come from and how organic they are.
Root vegetables are hearty; they are winter food. Things that you expect to roast or find in stew, things we would eat while it was snowing outside — or raining for us here in Florida. This must be why they have such an allure to all of us. Consider this, whoever said no to eating potatoes, whatever various form they could be in? No one in my experience. I suppose that this doesn’t really mean that humans have some close relationship to root vegetables, only that we think they’re tasty.
I’m not sure exactly what role root vegetables played in the development of organized society and agriculture. I do however think that these vegetables can be credited as being one of the first substantial sources of food for early humans, especially during times in which it seemed no food was available.
As we continue into winter, I think I will make a better effort to eat more seasonally, and really appreciate the foods that are specific to this weather and time of year. What can I say, I’ll take any excuse to eat more potatoes.