Getting guilty plea withdrawn is a high hurdle

Naijah Benae Sholtz hopes to have her guilty plea withdrawn. She made a promise to testify against her codefendant.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – Naijah Benae Sholtz in June pleaded guilty to first degree attempted murder in exchange for testifying against Derwin Callahan, her co-defendant.

Sholtz and Callahan faced first-degree attempted murder and battery charges in the September 2020 beat-down and shooting 50-year-old Willie Johnson in Highway Park.

Recommended for you