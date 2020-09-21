SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue has merged an old technology with new to help dispatch fire department resources.
Whether it’s called “box alarm,” “run cards” or even “box area” dispatch, it makes use of the way fire services got sent out 100 or even 50 years ago, with the advantage of digital databases.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the system gets its name from the fact that if someone on the street 50 years ago had seen a fire or a wreck, they might have run to a phone booth to call the fire department.
Or they might have run to a fire box.
Origin of the box
Before a well-established 911 dispatch system, city fire departments had several metal boxes mounted on utility poles throughout the city. Each had a pull-down lever, similar to the fire alarm in a building.
Pulling the lever activated a teletype signal that would send an alarm to the fire department or even to firefighters’ homes.
An example of this system, one dating to the early 20th century, sits on display in the main office of Sebring Fire Department’s historic downtown station — Station 14 in the local 911 dispatch numbering system.
Pulling a call box in the city would activate a teletype at the station that would read off the number of the box.
Beside the teletype was a cabinet containing several numbered cogs. A firefighter on duty would find the corresponding cog, set it on the alarm horn/bell mechanism and the cog would make the horn/bell go off a set number of times at specific intervals.
Firefighters, volunteers mostly, would have memorized those sounds and would converge on the part of town that corresponded to that sound.
On-duty firefighters would bring the truck with its hoses and other gear.
With that system, Bashoor said, firefighters had to scan the area to find the fire. With luck, the person who pulled the lever would stay there to explain the emergency.
If it was outside the city limits in Florida, the Florida Forest Service handled the fire call, Bashoor said, even as late as the 1960s.
New tones
Today, civilians call 911 on a wireless phone and give information to dispatchers who then “tone-out” volunteer and on-duty firefighters over radios and pagers.
Tones differ in pitch and firefighters have memorized their station’s tone.
The radio dispatcher then verbally calls out station and vehicle numbers, what type of call it is — fire, wreck or medical — where it is and any other pertinent information.
For that, dispatchers have to know which stations are closest to the incident.
That’s still not a perfect system, Bashoor said. Volunteers still have to reach that station and/or the truck may be away from the station for routine fire business or on return from another call.
Why ‘the box’?
With stations assigned to a “box area,” especially one designated under the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) maps of the county and assisted by the GIS system servers in the county, dispatchers can pick from 18 stations, all ranked in the computer system by nearest to farthest.
The dispatcher only has to pick the closest station or unit, based on the box cards and any given unit’s last reported location.
With a paid-volunteer hybrid system, dispatchers have to give the stations with paid staff a three-minute advantage, Bashoor said. On average, it takes volunteers three to seven minutes to reach the station and get the truck and gear.
Ping trucks
Eventually, drivers won’t have to call in their locations, Bashoor said. The county is looking at using Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) systems to find the closest truck. That might mean sending a volunteer station sooner, if their truck is closer, even with the three-minute difference.
That’s not fool-proof, either, Bashoor said. The county doesn’t have enough bandwidth right now to constantly handle the radio frequencies of trucks “pinging” their locations.
A loss of internet connection could lead to having the truck marked miles from where it actually is, based on its last “ping.”
Upgrading the system fully will cost millions of dollars, Bashoor said, and that’s not in the budget in the near future.
Marked cards
The “box-area” system also does away with any legacy of “company” district boundaries or “chief-deals,” Bashoor said.
In some places in the country, Bashoor said, adjacent fire chiefs would work handshake deals to trade off areas of town if it was more convenient or desirable to respond to one area versus another.
Under the “box area” system, they can’t do that, Bashoor said. They go where they are needed, even if it’s not their usual area, because they are the closest available unit.
Eventually, Bashoor hopes, old fire district boundaries would dissolve. In Highlands County, stations have traditionally identified with their fire district and vice versa. The countywide assessment widens the area from which they get their funding.
DeSoto City, Highlands Lakes, Highlands Park Estates, Leisure Lakes, Lorida, Placid Lakes, Sun ‘N Lakes South, West Sebring and Venus might still retain their names, but may start viewing their coverage area beyond the old boundaries and as a region of the county, if not the whole county itself.