Getting through pandemic
I am willing to admit that during the worst of the shortages of the COVID-19 pandemic I was able to keep myself in toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex and Ramen Noodles for a $1 at Dollar Tree.
Well, Dec. 12, 2021, to my surprise, the next round of COVID-19 variants. I will fight COVID-19 with two shots and a booster but also with the help of Dollar Tree, except it’s now Dollar ($1) and Dollar and Quarter ($1.25) Tree.
PS: If they need Ramen Noodles, I can sell them some.
Edward Hummell
Sebring