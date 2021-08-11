Over the years, we have been blessed to either visit with our grandchildren at their homes or to have them come and stay with us. All except one of our grandsons.
It seemed that every time we tried to plan for him to visit alone, an obstacle presented itself.
So, when our son and family planned a long Fourth of July weekend with us, Will agreed to accept our invitation to stay with us the rest of the week.
This has been a real ‘getting to know you’ visit. Not simply knowing the things he does and seeing him once in a while, but knowing him on a one-to-one basis; appreciating how he thinks, what he likes, what his aspirations are and how comfortable he is in his own skin. With his easy-going personality, he has been a joy to have around.
He, too, has gotten to know us better. Conversations about our heritage, way of going about things, faith in God and home life have opened his eyes to see us in a more intimate family light.
Intangible blessings accompany living together even for a short time; like unexpected, happy surprises that beat phone, email or texting.
Getting to know you is something God wants us to do with him.
When the Lord Jesus Christ walked on this earth as the Son of man and the Son of God, his family, friends and disciples really got to know him … enjoying his company, teaching and insights.
Traveling closely with Jesus for three years, his disciples learned about him and from him, their Master. Though not perfect, they wanted to know him more and were amazed at how well he knew them.
Upon Jesus’ resurrection after the crucifixion, Peter and John ran to the tomb. John saw that Jesus was no longer there; an observation.
When Peter caught up, he looked upon the linen clothes folded together and saw with his eyes and intellect.
When John joined him, he looked and saw with understanding and belief.
In essence, a knowing had come upon them. Everything he had ever said rang so true in their hearts and minds that they were never the same again.
We cannot literally walk with Jesus as they did, but by staying in his Word, keeping our minds attuned to him, desiring to please him in all we do and say, we walk with him and he becomes known to us.
Knowing him and being known by him involves abiding through our will, desires and devotion. Selah