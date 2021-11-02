SEBRING — From a numbers standpoint, the Gran Fondo New York 2021 North America Championship Race on Sunday in Sebring brought in a good crowd.
Ubi Fluhme, co-organizer of the event, said at 700 participants, the event brought in almost as many people as last year’s 750, but was still less than half of the 1,000 to 1,500 people these events usually bring, owing to the fact that many international competitors still have travel restrictions against flying to the United States.
From a logistics standpoint, he said he and his wife, Lidia, hope to find a better way of having the start and finish at the same location. They would have preferred to have the start and finish on Max Long Drive, behind the ballfields at the Highlands County YMCA, where the after-race celebration was held. Unfortunately, they were unable to get Hammock Road closed for the time it would take to have all the riders and their families’ vehicles trek back to the starting line, and had them trickling back along Hammock Road Trail.
That would apparently please residents who live near this year’s finish line and didn’t like the parking or behavior of some of the riders and/or spectators.
Dana Hills, a 39-year resident who took to social media about the matter, said that in addition to vehicles parked on lawns, she and others witnessed people urinating on yards, tossing out trash and “becoming confrontational with homeowners” when asked to move their cars.
One witness complained of having to have her daughters avert their eyes several times.
“This event was poorly planned, poorly routed and none of us were notified that our entire neighborhood would be a thoroughfare for this event,” Hills said.
Fluhme said he and other event staff had told the families of riders to stay at the YMCA and wait for the riders to return there, but they didn’t.
“I heard people were not behaving the way they should,” Fluhme said. “People were not listening at the end of the day.”
For 2022, he would like to either make better arrangements to have riders return to the YMCA or find a better location that would provide a good venue without upsetting or inconveniencing residents.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, which worked with the Fluhmes to bring the event to Sebring last year, said she was also appalled to hear of what was going on, and asked anyone with concerns to contact her at casey@visitsebring.com.
“We’re very sorry if anyone was inconvenienced,” Hartt said, adding that she and others need more information about what happened. “We need feedback on how we can make it better for next year.”
Fluhme, meanwhile, said he and his wife plan to brainstorm the situation with Hartt, members of the Tourist Development Council and other county staff to find a better venue.
The cycling event brought 750 people last year to Highlands County, according to Hartt, generating $655,000 in total economic impact, $49,188 in state and local sales tax and $330,037 in total projected hotel impact.
GFNY sees this as becoming an annual event attracting more riders each year.