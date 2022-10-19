GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club met for the annual District 9 meeting with the visiting state officers at the Lake Wales Woman’s Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. Pictured from left, seated: Kay Healey, Terry Reese, Becky Ludacer, Ginny Howard. Standing from left: Joy Post, Sharon Kinder, Barbara Packard (District Director) Sally Kinsey.

