GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club met for the annual District 9 meeting with the visiting state officers at the Lake Wales Woman’s Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. Pictured from left, seated: Kay Healey, Terry Reese, Becky Ludacer, Ginny Howard. Standing from left: Joy Post, Sharon Kinder, Barbara Packard (District Director) Sally Kinsey.
GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club at District 9 meeting
- From GFWC Lake Placid Woman's Club
