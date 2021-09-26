SEBRING — If you haven’t felt like the proverbial kid in a candy store for a while, you may get your chance.
GG’s Candy Shoppe in downtown Sebring has brought that feeling back for a lot of kids, even the tall and older ones, since it opened Sept. 2.
“Kids come in and they love it,” said owner and manager “Grandma Gail” Arcand. “One little girl came in, looked around and said, ‘This is s dream come true.’”
Another girl fell in love with the place so much, she drew Arcand a lollipop greeting card as a gift. It’s displayed beside the candy bins on one of her tables.
Retired with her husband seven years ago from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul, Arcand said she once ran a catering business there 20 years ago.
She has never had a candy store before now and is learning as she goes. As it turns out, the last store devoted just to candy was at Lakeshore Mall, but closed a while ago, she said. The closest other candy stores are in Winter Haven and Lakeland, she said.
“We just need this,” Arcand said.
Arcand saw several customers come in during the space of 30 minutes that Saturday morning, many of them youngsters accompanied by parents, and a few of them regulars.
The store has bins of loose candy and wrapped candy for sale by the pound as well as lollipops; gumdrops; Jawbreaker-style hard candy; chocolate-covered items, like raisins and peanuts; roasted peanuts in the shell and boxes of Cracker Jack. A couple of simple square tables provide a space to play one of the board games she keeps in the corner.
She even has a table at the front for dog treats, toys and dinner bowls. The chew toys shaped like giant lollipops caught the eye of Zach and Ana-del Imerman, for their Schnauzer-Terrier mix, Salenee. It was their first time in the shop for the Spring Lake residents, having seen it during a Saturday morning walk through downtown Sebring.
They also took home bags of pretzels, candy corn and chocolate-covered raisins.
Another new young customer took home his favorite: Dum-Dum lollipops and a green lollipop ring. He also wanted a huge rainbow-swirl lollipop, but didn’t have enough to get it that day.
His father said they would definitely come back again soon, in case his son still wanted one.