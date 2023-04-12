SEBRING — At the corner of Snyder Road and Kenilworth Boulevard a white bicycle is chained to a Stop sign. The solitary white bike sits as a memorial to a bicyclist killed there last year and as a reminder for motorists to share the road.

Called a ghost bike, the all-white bicycle is not a phantom specter but a memorial for cyclist Joshua Sanborn. The purpose of the monument is to raise awareness of others.

Recommended for you