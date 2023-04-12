SEBRING — At the corner of Snyder Road and Kenilworth Boulevard a white bicycle is chained to a Stop sign. The solitary white bike sits as a memorial to a bicyclist killed there last year and as a reminder for motorists to share the road.
Called a ghost bike, the all-white bicycle is not a phantom specter but a memorial for cyclist Joshua Sanborn. The purpose of the monument is to raise awareness of others.
What started out as an ordinary day for Sanborn quickly turned to tragedy. Sanborn kissed his fiance Chrissy Mazzocchi goodbye before leaving for work on Sept. 21, 2022. That would be the last kiss from him. By 6:27 a.m., Sanborn would be pronounced dead at the scene.
Sanborn was riding his bike on Kenilworth Boulevard on his way to work when a motorist struck and killed him. He left behind family and friends.
His sister, Kari Sanborn, erected the bike and Mazzocchi decorated it with gold and red silk flowers and a Florida State University pennant. A sign with Sanborn’s name and “killed here” with the date adorns the bike. Likewise, so are the words “Son, father, fiance” and “I love you” written on the bike itself.
Mazzocchi saw similar memorials online and thought it would be an appropriate tribute to her fiance.
“I just want to raise awareness for Josh and other cyclists,” Mazzocchi said. “People need to be aware, especially on a road without a sidewalk.”
While ghost bikes, also called ghostcycles and whitecycles, have increased in popularity across the nation, this seems to be the first one in the Highlands County. While there are a few different places credited for starting ghost bike memorials, ghostbike.org attributes the first one to St. Louis, Missouri. in 2023. they are a reminder to all that a life was lost at the location. The Florida Department of Transportation sells the round “Drive Safely” metal memorial signs seen on roadsides.
The driver of the SUV that hit Sanborn was a 20-year-old Sebring man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. It also states the young man left his brother’s home and was going to his sister’s house to take her to work at the time of the crash.
The posted speed limit is 55 on that section of Kenilworth Boulevard. The road in that section is characterized as having a “downhill grade.” The report shows it was dark.
“There are no lights at all there,” Mazzocchi said. “I drove him to work everyday except Wednesdays.”
Mazzocchi urged drivers to stay focused on their driving and not engage with detractors such as cell phones. She wants everyone on the road to pay attention to avoid incidents that cause injuries or death.
Mazzocchi’s life has forever been changed by Sanborn’s death. She will never walk down the aisle with her fiance.
“I lost my soulmate, my fiance and my best friend,” Mazzocchi said. “It’s been six months and I’m still grieving everyday and missing him so much, it hurts. We were together for five years. The month after he got hit was our five-year anniversary. The pain isn’t any less than the day I found out and it’s drained me mentally and physically.”
One death in this manner is too many. Unfortunately, it happens too many times on the roadways, whether it is a pedestrian or cyclist.
So far in 2023, there have been eight bicycle crashes with no fatalities reported by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). The preliminary 2022 report shows three cyclist fatalities and 20 bicycle crashes. For the same time period, they show 25 pedestrian crashes and two pedestrian fatalities.
In 2021, FLHSMV reported 13 bicycle crashes and one fatality as well as 12 bicyclist injuries. The same period shows 31 pedestrian crashes, four fatalities and 22 injuries.
The Highlands News-Sun’s unofficial records show a total of 37 traffic fatalities on county roadways and in 2022, our records indicate their were a total of 31. So far this year, there have been six fatalities on our roads.