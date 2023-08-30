The Return from the Grave is in search of ghouls and boogeymen who like to scare the wits out of people. Actors are needed for the annual Terror Trails haunted fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Highlands County. The trails will start the last weekend in September and run every Friday and Saturday in October from 6:30-10 p.m.
The Humane Society’s Judy Spiegel hosted the first meeting of all the actors last Sunday at the Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Scary actors and security people are needed. Volunteers for makeup and costumes are also needed. All volunteers must be 16 years old or older.
“Calling all scare actors to be part of the ‘Scariest Show on Earth,’ Terror Trail 2023.
“If you like scaring people, this is your chance,” Spiegel said. “This is year 13 for Terror Trail. It is the largest professional haunt in Central Florida that 100% of all ticket sales goes to The Humane Society of Highlands County.”
Students will earn service hours for school. Volunteers are not obligated to attend every weekend.
Last year at this time, Spiegel said staff and board members were saying goodbye to the annual event. The decision was made public but the story didn’t end there.
“We had overwhelming support from the community,” Spiegel said. “We also had the generous support of Dr. Daniel Parnassa. We decided to bring it back from the grave.”
Parnassa doubled the amount he usually donates to support the shelter. The old sets on the trails were taken down. Jon Spiegel, Judy’s husband, has been working on new sets and buildings. He and a couple of guys have been planning and building since February in order to complete the project in time.
Jon said the public wanted Terror Trail to remain and let the organizers know. That’s where this year’s theme comes from, “Return from the Grave.”
“It’s good for the Humane Society,” Jon said.
Text Judy at 863-214-6508 for more information.