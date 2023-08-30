The Return from the Grave is in search of ghouls and boogeymen who like to scare the wits out of people. Actors are needed for the annual Terror Trails haunted fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Highlands County. The trails will start the last weekend in September and run every Friday and Saturday in October from 6:30-10 p.m.

The Humane Society’s Judy Spiegel hosted the first meeting of all the actors last Sunday at the Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Scary actors and security people are needed. Volunteers for makeup and costumes are also needed. All volunteers must be 16 years old or older.

Recommended for you