Italy Eurobasket Basketball

Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo stands during the Eurobasket group C basketball match between Great Britain and Greece, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

 ANTONIO CALANNI/AP PHOTO

MILAN — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him.

Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.

Recommended for you