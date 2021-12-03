Tom Turkey has left town and has made way for Santa Claus and his helpers. While it may seem early for donating gifts, organizations have to collect, wrap and distribute them, which takes considerable time.
Individuals seeking to donate new, unwrapped toys for children in their local communities have several locations throughout the county to give. This is not an exhaustive list and there are several churches, neighborhoods and civic groups that are also doing individual toy drives.
Avon Park Fire Department has a long tradition of holding toy drives for the elementary school age children in the City of Charm. It’s not really known how long APFD has been helping Santa but Cpt. Rob Remick said perhaps 25-30 years. Toys can be dropped off at the station at 98 S. Delaney Ave. until Dec. 20 as well as both Avon Park Dollar Generals. The Florida Flywheelers give a portion of what they collect through Christmas donations accepted in lieu of entry fees to their Christmas Village.
The Wild Turkey Tavern at 2751 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park is collecting donations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. They are collecting for Avon Park Fire Department as well as Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department at Highlands Lakes Station 1, 2840 N. Highlands Blvd., will participate in the 17th annual Heartland for Children Rudolph Roundup Toy Drive to benefit foster children. They can be reached at 863-402-7601.
In Sebring:
Sebring Shirts and Signs is collecting for 55 families from Highlands County Mamas. Partners Jody Tafs and Tina Koulelis chose the organization as a way of helping local kids. Tafs said they are in desperate need for tweens and teenager gifts such as sports items and tech gifts or gift cards. They are accepting donations through Dec. 13. The drop-off hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1570 Lakeview Dr. Ste. 108, on the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Lakeview Drive.
Also collecting for Highlands County Mamas are: CD Fencing at 2910 Grand Concourse., Signtastic at 242 S Ridgewood Drive, Xtreme Dance at 253 U.S. 27 North, from 4:30-8 p.m., and Exclusive Hair Design from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4141 U.S. 27 N.
Alan Jay’s Kia, Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet and Toyota dealerships in Sebring will be collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 11 for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT program.
Pepper Natural Health & Wellness will be rounding up toys for the Rudolph Roundup to benefit foster children in Heartland for Children. The hours of operation vary, so call at 863-386-4325.
In Lake Placid:
Tropical Winery will be accepting donations for Highlands County Mamas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week at 2678 U.S. 27 South.
Lake & Land Realty at 124 E. Interlake Blvd. is collecting toys for Heartland for Children’s foster children. Realtor and co-founder Jean Deuth said they need tween and teenager items. Donations are accepted during business hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 8.
Eddie Mae’s Sharing & Caring is accepting new, unwrapped toys for the annual Christmas Day supper on Dec. 25. Donations can be dropped off at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. To arrange a donation pick up, call Henderson at 863-465-5022.
Maurice Wilson Sr. is collecting new toys and bikes for the second annual Christmas in the Park held on Dec. 18 in the Lake Placid subdivision of Highway Park. Contact Wilson at 863-243-1063 for donations.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 18 N. Oak Ave. has a box in the lobby for new, unwrapped Toys for Tots, which will be delivered by US Sugar Express. The deadline is noon Friday, Dec. 10. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Perry Co. Boutique at 217 N. Main Ave. is also collecting for Toys for Tots. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The Lake Placid Historical and Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. is collecting for Toys for Tots. Call for hours at 863-465-1775.