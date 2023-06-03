Sebring Police Department officers responded to a call at a local hotel where a suspect was in a room with a knife holding the victim hostage Sunday about 8:30 a.m. The suspect was identified as Raul Gil, 33, of LaBelle; he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and false imprisonment of an adult.

The complainant, a witness, told officers he was with Gil and the victim doing cocaine the previous night. On Sunday morning, Gil allegedly accused the woman of owning him money.

