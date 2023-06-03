Sebring Police Department officers responded to a call at a local hotel where a suspect was in a room with a knife holding the victim hostage Sunday about 8:30 a.m. The suspect was identified as Raul Gil, 33, of LaBelle; he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and false imprisonment of an adult.
The complainant, a witness, told officers he was with Gil and the victim doing cocaine the previous night. On Sunday morning, Gil allegedly accused the woman of owning him money.
The witness told officers he went to look for a missing hotel key so as not to forfeit a deposit. When this happened Gil allegedly took a pocket knife and threatened to stab the victim if she didn’t pay up. He also allegedly threatened to stab the victim if he saw cops outside, the witness informed law enforcement.
SPD officers were in the hallway near the room when Gil exited by himself. After detaining the suspect, Gil told police there was a woman inside the room. Officers initially did not know if she was injured.
Several knocks over approximately 10 minutes did not warrant a response from inside the room. Officers tried a key provided by the desk clerk but the door kept being re-locked by whomever was inside. The fire department gained entry to the room at the police department’s request. The victim said she was holding and locking the door out of fear. She was taken out of the room.
After being made aware of her Miranda warning, the victim told police Gil knew she stole his drugs and demanded payment. She also said Gil made her strip and checked her clothes for the drugs. In addition, the victim said she heard Gil talk on the phone that he was going to “sell her to make his money back,” the report states.
The victim was unable to leave on her free will and said Gil had a camouflaged knife in his hand while on the phone. Gil threatened to “wipe her out,” the report said. The victim told police that “wipe her out” meant to take everything from her and kill her.
Gil was questioned and searched. The camouflaged knife was found on his person. Gil is being held in the county’s jail without bond.
Police also arrested the victim was also arrested by police on an active warrant.