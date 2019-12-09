SEBRING — Kids spent Saturday morning dressing up gingerbread men, pasting up snowflakes and writing letters to Santa.
The celebration came courtesy of the Highlands Art League, which hosted its seventh annual “Cookiefest” in partnership with The Palms of Sebring. It gave children and their parents a chance to add a bit more holiday spirit.
Yarelly Hernandez and Saimary Muñiz, both Sebring Middle School 8th graders, helped children build and glue Popsicle-stick snowflake ornaments.
Meanwhile, Kellieanne Carrozza helped her son, 5-year-old Paxton, and nephew, 2-year-old Grady Mercer, compose letters to Santa.
The Art League had a little mailbox for the letter, which Elliott Cheng, 2, made good use of, while his sister, 6-year-old Elly, make her own snowflake alongside Jamie Danzer.
Jennie Cheng, Elliott and Elly’s mom, was surprised to find out the hour where the Art League hosts Cookiefest each year was once a restaurant, being a restaurateur herself.
Over in the other side of the house, Sureanna Machicote, 6, got help from her aunt, Ally Letnik, in decorating a gingerbread man cookie while 12-year-old Angeline Worak and 3-year-old Andrea Worak got help from their mom, Anjie Saloma-Worak on another gingerbread man.
Each year, Chef Mac Gentleman III bakes 200 cookies for decorating. He said they have always done well with that number.
He does half as sugar cookies of varying shapes and the rest are gingerbread men: The most popular, he said.
“Next year, I might do gingerbread houses,” he quipped.
The festival started in 2013 in the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center, and went for two days, he said, but now, its a more cozy, morning event.
All proceeds went to help the Highlands Art League and its programs.