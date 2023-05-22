A 14-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car as she rode her bike on North Ridgewood Drive near Sebring Parkway Friday afternoon.
The unidentified girl was flown to a Tampa hospital with unknown injuries, according to Sebring Fire Department Capt. Austin Maddox.
The front windshield of a light maroon Nissan sedan that allegedly hit the girl had a circular indentation with cracks spreading outward.
As a Sebring EMS crew tended to the girl and placed her on a stretcher, Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and another EMS crew member searched the youngster’s backpack for a family contact number.
A small bicycle lay in the east-bound lane of Ridgewood Drive, a symbol of what can happen when drivers or bicyclists don’t pay attention.
The accident occurred the night before the Sebring Bike Rodeo, which is designed to teach bicycle safety.
There have already been a handful of bicycle-car collisions in Highlands County.