Girl hit by car on Northridge Drive

Paramedics come to the aid of a little girl Friday afternoon. First responders on the curb searched her backpack and phone for family contacts.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A 14-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car as she rode her bike on North Ridgewood Drive near Sebring Parkway Friday afternoon.

The unidentified girl was flown to a Tampa hospital with unknown injuries, according to Sebring Fire Department Capt. Austin Maddox.

Recommended for you