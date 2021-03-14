SEBRING — A teenage girl missing from Tennessee since 2019 turned up in Florida a little more than a week ago, according to Tennessee investigators.
Her non-custodial father, charged with kidnapping her, reportedly has family in the Sebring area. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said their deputies have received and followed leads, but have not located 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook or her 42-year-old father, John Oliver Westbrook.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for Daphne. She and her father may be driving a red and rust-red primer 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle with an orange four-vent rear deck lid, a dent on the right fender behind the bumper, no license plate and no windshield.
She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019 when she went to visit her father for a weekend and did not return. John Westbrook stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
She was reported missing on Oct. 7, 2019, out of Chattanooga. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that authorities charged John Westbrook in June 2020 with custodial interference, then put Daphne on its Tennessee’s Missing Children site at www.tn.gov/tbi.
On Feb. 23 this year, a grand jury in Hamilton County, Tennessee, indicted John Westbrook on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.
Authorities believe John could also have traveled to the western United States with Daphne to known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.
In recent weeks, TBI releases state, evidence found in the investigation has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s well being. TBI officials stated that they issued an AMBER Alert in hopes that it would help other states do the same and help locate the father and daughter faster.
Anyone who sees Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook can report it to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or municipal police in Sebring at 863-471-5108 or Lake Placid at 863-699-3757. You also contact TBI at 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.