SEBRING — Every girl likes chocolate for Valentine’s Day and flowers. The Girl Scouts of the Gulf Coast Florida are saving men with Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas at their booth sales that start at 5 p.m. today. Sorry gents, flowers sold separately.
If you were lucky enough to know a Girl Scout, you may have pre-ordered your loot. Those who didn’t pre-order their cookies have until March 15 to find one of several booths at the local big box stores and grocery chains and stock up on boxes of your favorite flavor. Maybe try a new one.
Included in the lineup this year are new Lemon Ups. The newest edition is sure to be a crowd pleaser and mood lifter with a crispy glazed lemon cookie with inspirational sayings stamped on them. The classics will be available as well such as Trefoils and Do-si-Dos as well as the Girl Scout S’mores. For those avoiding gluten, there is the gluten-free Toffee-Tastic.
The boxes have changed to reflect changing trends but the taste is still the same.
Lori Tomlinson of Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida Grants and Communications Manager said the Thin Mints freeze well.
“Frozen Thin Mints are amazing,” she exclaimed. “I’ve heard of people freezing other varieties, as well, but Thin Mints seem to do the best. And they are perfect for crumbling and sprinkling over ice cream or mixing into shakes.”
On a diet? Trying to keep that New Year’s Resolution? Can’t have sugar? The Girl Scoust have a way to support them and the troops overseas. Donate the amount a box of Thin Mints would cost and tell the scout to give it to the “Mints for the Military.” The council will total the amount after cookie sales are through and send the corresponding amount of boxes to active military personnel overseas or a local veteran services organization.
By purchasing cookies, young ladies in our community are able to learn entrepreneurial skills.
“Young cookie entrepreneurs learn important business and financial literacy skills that are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future,” Mary Anne Servian, CEO of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida said. “And, every dollar from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays within the local council to support troop activities, community service projects, council programs and more.”
Tomlinson explained the money the troops receive enables the scouts to do service projects, go on outings etc. The council gets some money as well and they use it to maintain Girl Scout Camps and properties, train leaders and more.
Most of the cookie varieties are $5 per package. The Girl Scout S’Mores and Toffe-tastics are $6 per package. Cookie booths can be found by visiting girlscoutcookies.org. To learn more about becoming a Girl Scout visit gsgcf.org.