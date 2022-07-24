SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Wearing goggles and a snorkel, Addison Bethea was searching for scallops in the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico when the 9-foot shark bumped into her, then bit her right calf.
The startled 17-year-old poked the shark’s eyes and grabbed its gills, and the toothy predator released her leg.
But then the shark sank its jaws into her right thigh. Terrified, she started screaming for help — “it kept biting me and biting me, and then I tried to pry it off with my hands and my fingers,” she recalled.
Bethea has endured five surgeries at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare since the June 30 shark attack, and doctors amputated her mangled right leg just above her knee. Now, her family is looking to her future, including weeks of rehabilitation and learning how to walk using a prosthetic leg.
“Addison, to be honest with you, the type of bite she sustained — that’s typically not a survivable bite,” said her mother, Satellite Beach resident Michelle Murphy.
“As a parent, even though it’s overwhelming that she had to have a leg amputation, I’m just grateful that she’s alive and healthy,” Murphy said.
“She’s got a long road ahead. But she’s also young, and she’s very healthy and she’s an athlete. So I think going forward, she’s going to find her purpose with this. And as a family, we’re all really supportive of her,” she said.
A GoFundMe page to defray the family’s medical expenses had generated more than $78,000.
Bethea is a cheerleader and tennis player at Taylor County High in Perry. She suffered her shark bite while scalloping in 5 to 6 feet of water near Grassy Island offshore from Keaton Beach, in Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend region.
The shark measured about 9 feet long, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reported. The species was undetermined.
Bethea’s brother, Rhett Willingham, is a 2017 Satellite High graduate who attended Eastern Florida State College’s fire training academy and emergency medical technician program. He now works as a firefighter-EMT for Taylor County Fire Rescue.
Willingham was swimming near Bethea when the shark attacked without warning.
“I saw her and the shark — and then the blood — and then I just swam over there,” he said.
Willingham punched the shark repeatedly, then grabbed it by a gill and kneed it in the jaw. The shark finally unlatched its jaws from Bethea’s thigh.
“Everything happens for a reason. Obviously, it kind of sucks at first once you realize you’ve got to get it amputated,” Bethea said during a Monday phone interview from the hospital.
“I’m going to learn how to live my life with it,” she said.