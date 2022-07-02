Kassidy Ritenour, Junior, Sebring - Ritenour averaged close to 185 over the course of the year and helped Sebring win the district title. She came up big at the state tournament, where she qualified No. 11 as an individual. She knocked off the No. 6 qualifier in her first match, before falling to Sierra Calo, the eventual state champion.
