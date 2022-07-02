Carlyn Bobo ran away from the competition in cross country this year, while the Blue Streaks put forth a solid team effort to qualify for the regional meet.
Carlyn Bobo, Junior, Lake Placid – Bobo ran away with the Class 2A-District 6 championship, winning in a time of 19:19.9 to win by more than 18 seconds. At regionals, Bobo placed first once again, finishing in 19:05.8. Bobo placed 14th at the state meet.
Reagan Lenihan, Sophomore, Sebring – Lenihan led Sebring runners at the district meet with a time of 23:55.3, helping the Blue Streaks advance to the regional meet.
Madyson Truax, Junior, Sebring – Truax was second among Sebring runners at the district meet and paced the Blue Streaks at the regional meet with a time of 24:06.
Kinsley Myers, Sophomore, Sebring – Myers was third at the district meet for the Blue Streaks with a time of 26:11.2 and second for the Blue Streaks at the regional meet.
Aimee Ibrahim, Sophomore, Sebring – Ibrahim placed fourth for Sebring at the district meet with a time of 26:46.2 and was fourth for the Streaks at the regional meet.