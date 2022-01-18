SEBRING — The Sebring Regional Airport is presenting students from the region this Feb. 12 to a 99s hosted girls’ day to introduce them to career possibilities in aviation. The day’s activities will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Students may sign up online until Feb. 10. The signup link is https://sebring-airport.com/girls-fly-now/
The educational opportunity is being sponsored by Sebring Regional Airport and U.S. Sport Aviation Institute and hosted by the local Florida Heartlands 99s and EAA Heartland Chapter 1240.
The young ladies have a full schedule, which includes:
• A bit of aviation history about the Heartland 99s and Sebring Regional Airport.
• An opportunity to fly the desktop simulator with Glenn Kowak of Take Flight Interactive and the RedBird simulator with Timothy Rex of Sebring Flight Academy.
• STEM lessons on aeronautics.
• Introduction to powerful opportunities in aviation with EAA Chapter 1240.
“We want our local girls to see that there are exciting careers available to them as engineers, astronauts, pilots, dispatchers, air traffic controllers, and dozens of other jobs within the aviation community,” said Janice Rearick. “We will introduce the girls to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere.”
The Sebring Airport’s outreach event is modeled after Women In Aviation’s Annual GIAD and designed to inspire the next generation of women in aviation. Attendees will also be able to attend the EAA Pancake Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. in the EAA Hangar.
The Heartland 99s serve the women aviators in Central Florida and the many groups who support them.
Partnering with EAA, WAI, Girl Scouts, and other local organizations to further aviation interests in Central Florida. Their annual $1,500 scholarship is awarded for Flight Training. https://flheartland99s.com/
Sebring Regional Airport is a 2,000-acre commerce park and airport. The airport is a designated Foreign Trade Zone offering many tax benefits and is home to Sebring International Raceway. Sebring has been named in the State Aviation System Plan as the growth airport for South Central Florida.