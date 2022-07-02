The Sebring Blue Streaks have been the class of girls golf in Highlands County in recent years and it was more of the same this year, with the team qualifying for the state tournament.
Samantha Piemonte, Senior, Lake Placid – Led Lake Placid at the Class 1A-District 12 tournament with a score of 104. Was tops on the team in the regional tournament.
Rebecca Kesling, Sophomore, Sebring – Fired an 89 to lead the Blue Streaks in their winning effort in the Class 2A-District 8 tournament. Came back with a score of 80 in the regional tournament and led Sebring during the season with an average of 44.8 strokes for nine holes.
Melanie Suarez, Sophomore, Sebring – Shot a 93 to help the Blue Streaks capture the district tournament. Shot a 93 in the regional tournament and averaged 47.6 during the year.
Aly Smyth, Senior, Sebring – Recorded a score of 95 in the Class 2A-District 8 tournament and followed that up with a 91 at the regional tournament.
Rylie Brooker, Freshman, Sebring – Shot a 96 at the district to help the Blue Streaks place first. Recorded a score of 100 at the regional tournament.