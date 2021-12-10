SEBRING — First one, then a second, woman took the stand Wednesday and told a jury how an older man put his hands down their bathing suits when they were 12.
Neither knew the other as children and met for the first time in court Wednesday.
And they both pointed to Robert Wayne Lincoln, 70, at the defense table when Highlands County prosecutor Courtney Lenhart asked them if their abuser was in the courtroom.
Public Defender Bruce Carter put Lincoln on the stand and drew strong denials from Lincoln that he had ever touched the girls – one of them eight years ago, the other 38 years ago.
“Never,” Lincoln said. “Not ever.”
Nevertheless, the jury of four men and two women returned with a guilty verdict in fewer than 10 minutes. Lincoln now faces 25 years to life in Florida state prison when he is sentenced in January.
It is the story of two little girls who waited a long time for justice.
The first victim teared up as she identified Lincoln as the man she once lovingly called G-Bob. She also recounted how he kept his hand in place for five minutes while they were in the pool. Lenhart said he told the little girl he would kill himself if she told anyone what he’d done.
The second victim went fishing with Lincoln 38 years ago, Lenhart told the jury. He was a trusted friend of that victim’s family, a parent being Lincoln’s coworker in the U.S. Post Office. The two families spent a lot of time together.
The little girl also wore a bathing suit as the two fished in a Jon boat on Lake Josephine. After Lincoln put his hand down the front of her bathing suit bottom, Lenhart told the jury, “he told her he would harm her family if she told anybody.”
“She did not tell anybody because she was scared, she said she felt guilty ... so she kept this bottled up inside,” Lenhart told the jury. “Until the time she got to be 16, and started realizing, perhaps maybe she should bring this to the light.”
When she told her mother of the sexual assault, she asked her daughter to write down what Lincoln had done. The letter was then given to Lincoln’s third wife, a relative of the victim. Lincoln’s wife then ordered Lincoln to read the account of the molestation.
Because Lincoln had told his victim that he would kill himself if the truth were known, his wife went to their bedroom and removed a loaded pistol Lincoln kept in the nightstand.
She testified Wednesday that he asked for the gun but she refused to give it to him. She told him to get out, but he was a slow packer. She told the jury she threw items in his bag to get him out as quickly as possible.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent, at the time the head of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, read the letter, interviewed the victims and arrested and charged Lincoln with lewd molestation.
Lincoln denied ever touching the girls in an inappropriate manner, denied ever owning a Jon boat and denied ever fishing on Lake Josephine.
When Lenhart asked him why one of the victims would lie about the event, Lincoln said the child was mad at him for discouraging her dreams of being a success.
“She was becoming a ‘tween,” Lincoln said. “She told me I was negative towards the end because I wouldn’t say the things she wanted. She wanted to move to New York, she wanted to become an editor,” he said, “I said, ‘you need to study hard for that, you know how expensive it is?’ I told her all the negative stuff she doesn’t want to hear, but it is reality … it upset her.”
Lincoln did not have an answer as to why the second victim had accused him.
“Can you think of the reason she would come out of the woodwork 38 years later and say you did the same thing to her? You can’t think of any reason?”
That victim and her mother were smiling broadly after the verdict.
“I am so relieved,” the victim said. “We waited a long time.”
When asked if bringing her abuser to justice was always a goal, she said, “Yes.”
“And her mother kept reminding her this day would come,” her mother said.