It was a solid season on the pitch for Highlands County girls soccer teams, with Lake Placid again the class of the county. Sebring was a tough opponent and Avon Park made huge strides this season.
Goalkeeper: Yeselyn Matute, Senior, Lake Placid – Matute was a wall for the Green Dragons, who allowed just 23 goals on the season and recorded seven shutouts.
Center Fullback: Ellissa Nawrocki, Junior, Sebring – Nawrocki is a versatile player for the Blue Streaks, who can play in the back or midfield. She tallied three goals and three assists, while having a team-high 129 steals on the season.
Center Fullback: Aly Smyth, Senior, Sebring – Smyth was another player who could play wherever she was needed, whether in be in the back or at midfield. She tallied five points and 90 steals on the season.
Right Fullback: Erika Chavez-Iuberto, Junior, Avon Park — Chavez-Iuberto was a team captain and gave the Red Devils strong play in the back.
Left Fullback: Sonia Rodriguez, Junior, Avon Park – Rodriguez was a team captain for the Red Devils, who allowed 37 fewer goals this season than last year and won four matches.
Right Midfield: Zuleima Barajas, Senior, Lake Placid – A senior leader for the Green Dragons, Barajas could score and pitch in with solid defense.
Left Midfield: Jasmine Vargas, Sophomore, Lake Placid – Vargas was willing to do what was needed for Lake Placid, helping the team to a very successful season.
Center Midfield: Shyann Debree, Junior, Sebring – Debree had 15 goals and eight assists for the Blue Streaks and could play middle or as an attacker.
Center Midfield: Sayra Cortes, Senior, Lake Placid – Cortes was a strong player who could do whatever the Green Dragons needed and was key to the team’s success.
Forward: Emily Tunning, Senior, Lake Placid – Tunning bounced back from an injury to have a solid senior season and will be playing at Florida College in Tampa.
Striker: Jackie Lackey, Junior, Sebring – Lackey made the All-State and was FACA District Player of the Year after an amazing junior season that saw her score 27 goals and 12 assists, leading the squad with 66 points.