Highlands County swimmers always face tough competition but a number of the girls athletes were up to the challenge, with some excellent results turned in during the season.
Meagan Glisson, Junior, Sebring – Glisson competed on Sebring’s 200-yard medley relay team that placed second in the district meet and fifth at regionals. She was on the Blue Streaks’ district-winning 400 freestyle relay team that also placed fifth at the regional meet. As an individual, she qualified for regionals in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Hannah Andrews, Freshman, Sebring — Andrews competed on Sebring’s 200-yard medley relay team that placed second in the district meet and fifth at regionals. She was on the Blue Streaks’ district-winning 400 freestyle relay team that also placed fifth at the regional meet. As an individual, she qualified for regionals in the 200 IM.
Sophia Kogelschatz, Junior, Sebring – It was a memorable season for Kogelschatz, who won the 200 IM at the district meet, placed second at districts in the 100 backstroke and was on Sebring’s district champion 400 freestyle relay team and the Streaks’ second-place finishing 200 medley relay team, which both placed fifth at regionals. At the regional meet, Kogelschatz captured the 200 IM and was fifth in the 100 backstroke, earning a trip to state in both events.
Kyara Chambers, Junior, Sebring – Chambers competed on Sebring’s 200-yard medley relay team that placed second in the district meet and fifth at regionals. She was on the Blue Streaks’ district-winning 400 freestyle relay team that also placed fifth at the regional meet. She was also a member of Sebring’s 200 freestyle relay team that placed third at districts and 10th at regionals.
Emma Rowe, Junior, Sebring – Rowe captured the district title in diving with a score of 394.95 points and was fourth at regionals, which earned her a spot in the state meet.
Reagan Lightsey, Junior, Lake Placid – Lightsey was a member of the Lake Placid district-winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams and qualified for regionals as an individual in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. At regionals, the medley relay team placed fifth and the 200 freestyle relay team was seventh.
Brooke Moon, Junior, Lake Placid — Moon was a member of the Lake Placid district-winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams and qualified for regionals as an individual in the 100 breaststroke. At regionals, the medley relay team placed fifth and the 200 freestyle relay team was seventh.
Chloe Leblanc, Junior, Lake Placid – Chloe Leblanc was a member of the Lake Placid district-winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams and captured the 100 butterfly title and was third in diving. At regionals, the medley relay team placed fifth and the 200 freestyle relay team was seventh, while Chloe was eighth in the butterfly and third in diving with 345.1 points, earning a trip to state.
Chelsea Leblanc, Junior, Lake Placid – Chelsea Leblanc was on Lake Placid’s district champion 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams and was third in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle, earning berths to the regional meet in both events. At regionals, the medley relay team placed fifth and the 200 freestyle relay team was seventh.
Hollie Myers, Senior, Avon Park – Myers competed in every event during the season for the Red Devils, advancing to regionals in the regional meet in the 100 freestyle.