It was another good season of girls tennis action in Highlands County, with the Sebring Blue Streaks advancing to regionals. The Avon Park Red Devils returned to the court after an absence and the Lake Placid Green Dragons showed improvement over the course of the season.
Reagan Lenihan, Sophomore, Sebring — Lenihan played No. 1 singles for the Blue Streaks and finished the year with a 9-2 record in singles. Was also a tough doubles player.
Haley Waltman, Sophomore, Sebring — Waltman posted a 9-2 singles record for Sebring this season.
Isabel Guerra, Junior, Sebring — Posted an 11-1 singles record for the Blue Streaks this season.
Paige Roberts, Junior Lake Placid — Roberts showed solid improvement for the Green Dragons and was one of the team leaders. She played No. 2 singles.
Aynsley Davis, Junior, Lake Placid — Davis played solid for the Green Dragons at the No. 1 position this season. Was a tough player in singles and doubles.