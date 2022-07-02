The Highlands County girls track and field athletes were tough this past year, with some spectacular efforts in both the running and field events.
Chloe Leblanc, Junior, Lake Placid – Leblanc is a naturally gifted athlete and excels in many different events. At the district meet, Leblanc placed fourth in the 100 meters in 12.87, finished second in the 400, was second in the high jump and won the pole vault. At regionals, Leblanc was eighth in the 400 in 1:02.08, third in the high jump with a leap of 4-11.75 and third in the pole vault by clearing 9-4.75, earning a trip to state in the pole vault and high jump.
Solymar Alvarez-Cruz, Senior, Lake Placid – Alvarez-Cruz placed fourth in the district meet in the 400 meters and knocked a few seconds off her time in the regional meet, as she finished seventh in 1:02.05.
Carlyn Bobo, Junior, Lake Placid – Bobo placed fourth at districts in the 800 meters, was second in the 1,600 and captured the 3,200 district title in a time of 12:08.63. At regionals, she placed ninth in the 800 in 2:33.04, was third in the 1,600 in 5:26.10 and was ninth in the 3,200, qualifying for state in the 1,600.
Jaliah Davis, Sophomore, Sebring – Davis was on the Blue Streaks’ 4-by-100 relay team, which placed third in the district meet and fifth at regionals, as well as the 4-by-400 relay team, which was second at districts and fourth at regionals. At districts, she placed seventh in the 100 meters in 13.01 and was fourth in the long with a leap of 14-0.25.
Ramiya Hawthorne, Sophomore, Sebring – Hawthorne was on the Blue Streaks’ 4-by-100 relay team, which placed third in the district meet and fifth at regionals, as well as the 4-by-400 relay team, which was second at districts and fourth at regionals. At districts, she was second in the 200 meters in 26.82 and second in the long jump with a distance of 14-8.
Keely Jones, Junior, Sebring — Jones was also on the Blue Streaks’ 4-by-100 relay team, which placed third in the district meet and fifth at regionals, as well as the 4-by-400 relay team, which was second at districts and fourth at regionals. At districts, she was fourth in the 200 in 27.05 and third in the long jump. She was ninth in the long jump at regionals with a distance of 15-11.75.
Leilani McMillan, Senior, Sebring — McMillan was the lone senior on the Blue Streaks’ 4-by-100 relay team, which placed third in the district meet and fifth at regionals, as well as the 4-by-400 relay team, which was second at districts and fourth at regionals. At the district meet, she placed fifth in the 100 meters in 12.88.
Mallory Green, Senior, Avon Park – Green placed third at the district meet in the high jump for the Red Devils and came back with a solid sixth-place finish at regionals with a height of 4-7.75.
D’Nazia Bent, Freshman, Sebring – Bent captured the district shot put title with a distance of 34-5 and came back to capture the regional title. She was fourth in the triple jump at the district meet. Bent placed ninth in the state meet in the shot put.
Heaven Brown, Sophomore, Sebring – Brown placed third at the district meet for the Blue Streaks, with a distance of 30-10.25. At the regional meet, she placed sixth.