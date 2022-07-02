Highlands County had some excellent female weightlifters this past season, with numerous top three finishes in the district meet. Things got tougher at the regional meet, but a number of athletes were up to the challenge.
Crystal Mendoza, Senior, Sebring – Mendoza placed third in the Class 2A-District meet at 101 pounds with a combined total of 180 pounds and placed ninth in the regional meet.
Claudia Armengol, Junior, Sebring – Armengol placed third in the district meet in the 110-pound class and was 10th in the regional meet with a combined total of 205 pounds.
Myah Seyer, Sophomore, Sebring – Seyer captured the district title in the 119-pound class with a combined total of 200 pounds.
Kinsley White, Junior, Sebring – White placed second in the district meet in the 129-pound class and was ninth in the regional meet, lifting a combined 260 pounds both times.
Katherine Bubb, Junior, Sebring – Bubb placed third in the district meet in the 154-pound class and finished sixth in the regional meet with a combined total of 260 pounds.
D’Nazia Bent, Senior, Sebring – Bent placed second in the district meet in the 169-pound class and was eighth in the regional meet with a combined total of 285 pounds.
Sidney Hicks, Senior, Sebring – Hicks was second in the district meet in the 183-pound class and ninth in the regional meet, lifting a combined 255 pounds both times.
Aundria Smith, Senior, Sebring – Smith was fourth in the district meet in the 199-pound class and placed seventh in the regional meet with a combined total of 290 pounds.
Mallory McNally, Junior, Lake Placid – McNally placed fourth in the district meet in the 110-pound class and was seventh in the regional meet with a combined total of 170 pounds.
Alanah Hills, Junior, Lake Placid – Hills placed second in the Class 1A-District 14 meet at 119 pounds and was second in the regional meet with a combined total of 240 pounds.
Olivia Lopes, Freshman, Lake Placid – Lopes placed second in the unlimited class in the district meet and was seventh in the regional meet with a combined total of 255 pounds.