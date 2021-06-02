Give to the veterans what is theirs
Veterans. Unquestionable valor. Heroes. Unfathomable courage. Protectors of our freedoms and liberties, all the while knowing they could become sacrificial lambs to the slaughter to preserve America, the home of the brave, land of the free.
A united brotherhood and sisterhood that some of us will never understand. A sacred cohesive union of men and women, scarred as they may be, devoted to the fearlessness and bravery of each other and their survival.
Politics do not belong in the Veterans Administration Health Care System (VAHCS). Veteran health care belongs to every veteran who served his or her country. There are many veterans in this United States of America and overseas who are qualified to hold leadership, administrative, business, legal, medical, nursing, rehabilitation and counseling positions to run the VAHCS. They are the ones who will hire, fire, aggressively cleaning house. They are the ones now struggling to adjust to civilian life. Study the number of suicides among veterans unable to cope with PTSD and addiction. Who better understands military culture, than veterans themselves.
The Mission Act has good intentions, but is only a band aide loosely covering the deeper inadequacies of the VAHCS. Giving VAHCS to veterans will ensure every veteran in the USA will be cared for by their own.
Veterans must be vigilant. Relying on outside VAHCS may sound tempting, but the brotherhood and sisterhood of veterans is unaccounted for. We do not want socialized medicine to exceed VAHCS.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park