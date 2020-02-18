Trump for president for four terms. Now, a bunch of people out there are probably saying, "How?" Trump has brought this up a couple of times trying to pull the chain or rile up Democrats, but I believe he means it and hope he does.
Can't be; it's only two terms and that's it. Simple. Trump Jr. will run, Trump will run his rallies and will continue to run the country as president behind the scene.
Trump is not going away. Face it, Democrats. The Democrats have no one in sight that can touch him.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid