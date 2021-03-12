Gee, I almost forgot that a new month had started when I questioned in my mind why a certain writer was writing yet another letter to the editor. I guess what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, so here will be my only response.
The point of my letter was not to be a part of the cancel culture to avoid anything that I personally didn’t like. You have a right to express your opinion, and you do. My point was that you endlessly drone on and on about what you believe (again, your right). I received several hand-written letters last week, which totally surprised me, thanking me for my letter. There was a common thread in that those people all agreed that the letter needed to be said. Don’t you realize that you can only insult people once or twice before it becomes redundant?
You constantly insult Christians. You use God in the lower case rather than capitalizing it as you would any proper noun. It is God you are talking about, and He lives. I often think that should I ever meet you in person I have a responsibility to witness to you. Perhaps you have known Him, but it seems as though you have rejected Him for some reason or another, and for that I am truly sorry.
I don’t think any Trump supporters have ever thought of him as “the one,” anointed or not. I remember his promise to drain the swamp, and in my 73 years on this earth, I finally realized a while ago that there is a huge swamp, and it needs draining. I have been around long enough to remember many administrations, and know of not one that did things that everyone approved of. I suppose I primarily remember the Obama administration, not for the fact that he was our first black president. I voted for him the first time around, and not because he was black, but because he said a lot of things (mostly lies) – that I believed would be for the good of the country. My head whirled at the speed in which he broke those promises. The only president I remember doing it faster than Obama is our current president, Joe Biden, that has signed over 100 executive orders in a little over his first month in office. To me and everyone I know, that shouldn’t even be legal ... but who is going to oversee that? No one. That seems like dictatorship 101. Cancel culture also comes to mind, and I never even heard of that action until recently.
Now, regarding President Trump, remember, he wasn’t a politician when he came into office. By that time being a politician already had a negative connotation to it. I do thank God that there are a few good ones out there, and wonder how anyone in their right mind would want to become a politician? Is it for the greed? Do they think they will get rich quickly? Perhaps the retirement benefits, which are outrageous to me and millions of others.
Getting back to President Trump, he was childish a lot of the times, but the Bible says “and a little child shall lead them.” I know it wasn’t talking about President Trump per se, but you get the gist of it. We have to look at actions rather than the way things were said. He got things done ... period. Mature adults generally don’t speak like he did a lot of the time, but it was refreshing because he cares about America. Heck, he even donated his salary back to worthy organizations. I know you’re thinking he probably stole enough to make up for it ... and I care/don’t care.
The newspapers in America must be facing difficulties. I don’t even read an actual newspaper, but look forward to reading it online ... less waste that way. They depend on interactions between people. It’s always been said that “any press is good press” ... get people talking. With that said, I just want to remind the writer (and people know who I’m talking about) that I have nothing personal against you, I just get sick and tired of reading so many negative letters. Surely there must be something you like? You’re a good writer with a good vocabulary and express yourself well. How about cheering us all up with some praises about something you like ... but not tomorrow or the next day. Remember the policy, four letters a month. Goodbye and God bless you.
