SEBRING — If you went to church and met Rob ‘Say So’ Ruiz, you would get a hug, a smile and a story about faith and family.
Robert Ruiz gave to Highlands County for years, starting as “The Penny Boy,” collecting pennies to give food and gifts to families at Christmastime.
He later became a freestyle rapper, took on the moniker “Say So,” for “God says so,” and helped lead young people to Christ.
His journey ended Sunday when he died suddenly of unknown causes at home. He was 31.
His older sister, Chenique Mills, was 15 when Rob, also called “Bully,” was born.
“He was like my child. He was like a doll to me,” Mills said. “I taught him how to walk. I just can’t wrap my brain around him being gone, but I’m starting to realize that God has a plan and his plan is not our plan, and as much as it hurts, I trust the process.”
While she knows he is in a better place, Mills said she didn’t want him to go.
“I should be crying that he left me and didn’t take me with him, because this is a [terrible] world that we live in,” Mills said.
Mills spoke to the Highlands News-Sun via phone while she had a full house of people, and had to step outside to speak because she didn’t get good reception.
“All the love that people are giving is making this easier,” Mills said. “He was awesome. He was one in a million, he was. The world is so crazy. We needed that spirit.”
His life touched people through his charity work or through spiritual witness. Among them was Stewart Mikey Tigner of Sebring, who went to church with Ruiz as a child.
Tigner said Ruiz was always happy to see everyone.
“He could be having the worst day and you couldn’t tell,” Tigner said.
He once ministered to Tigner at a tough time and told him God puts obstacles in our lives not to test our endurance by our will to ask for help.
Tigner asked God for help. He said Tuesday, “That was my answer. I am not a patient man by [any] means.”
Victoria Vela Winrotte of Avon Park said she lived with Ruiz’s family for a short time in 2009, and “just the welcoming atmosphere was overwhelming.” When asked what defined him, Winrotte said that everywhere he went, Ruiz “allowed the Holy Spirit to have his way.”
Lindsey Mangrum of Lakeland, with whom Ruiz produced an unreleased music album, said Ruiz was an encourager of all people, an incredible rapper, a friend and a brother.
“I’ve known Rob since I was just a little kid in a church choir at a small little Baptist church,” Mangrum said. “He never quit encouraging me since day one and always pushed me to be better.”
Clinton Davis, a real estate agent in Sebring, said Ruiz had a big heart, loved people and was always uplifting and encouraging.
“I felt like he was a great counterbalance to me,” Davis said. “I am more blunt and logical. He was more gentle in his words.”
Davis said Ruiz always told his inner circle “if I have it, we have it” in reference to food, money, anything.
When asked if he only made friends, not acquaintances, Davis said, “For sure man. He was all in.”
Cindy Marshall, a former news editor who wrote about his early charity work, said it was amazing to watch how a young man who collected pennies to give blankets to the homeless and thank-you cakes to maternity nurses had transformed into someone who has given back to so many.
“It’s marvelous that it didn’t stop,” Marshall said after seeing his constant positive messages and videos on social media. “As a man, he just kept it going. Hopefully his spirit will carry on and he will have taught some valuable lessons.”
Mills said Ruiz had been fine Friday after he came home from work, but wasn’t feeling well Saturday, eating and drinking very little.
On Sunday, she got up to go to Dunkin’ Donuts to get a coffee.
“I asked him if he wanted a coffee. Normally, he would have jumped on that. He said to just bring him back water,” Mills said.
”I brought back two bottles of water, but when she noticed he hadn’t touched them, she went to check on him and that’s when she found him.
“It’s something that you can’t unsee,” Mills said, crying.
Ruiz worked with people with brain trauma, and one had come down with COVID-19, Mills said. Ruiz was suited up with protective equipment when he dealt with him.
“But just by knowing him, I don’t see how he would have come home Friday and this virus would have killed him by Sunday,” Mills said.
She suspects he may have died of heart failure, but won’t know anything until results from his routine COVID-19 tests at work return.
She knows he was very depressed over the last year since his recent marriage had ended and he was seeing his daughter just two Saturdays per month.
“He felt like a failure,” Mills said. “I tried to explain to him, too, you know, that’s not a failure. You live. You learn. That was a life lesson. Just don’t make the same mistake twice. But it was bigger for him, you know.”
A lot of contributing factors crushed his spirit, Mills said, “as I wanted to keep that flame lit.”
Mills said their mother had four kids, but when she had Rob, she wanted to do things differently.
“So she kept him in church from day one, and he’s been a special soul from day one,” Mills said. “He never drank. He never smoked. He’s never stolen, not a piece of gum. Like, he’s been just a rare soul from day one.”
Mills and her brother “taught each other,” in a way, about life.
“I used to live to hear him talk about the Bible,” Mills said. “It made the hairs on my arm stand up because he talked about it with passion. He talked about it like he was living it.”
For that reason, and many others, she’s not ready to let go.
Services for Ruiz will be at Grace Bible Church, although a date has not yet been set. Pastor Dustin Woods said Ruiz consistently spoke of his faith and his family.
“Those were the two things that drove him,” Woods said. “You’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t love that guy and didn’t know that guy.”
Woods said Ruiz, a decade-long friend of his, had been a meaningful part of the church family and community for many years.
“There are no other big rocks out there that I know of,” Woods said. “[He’s] definitely a big loss for those that knew him.”