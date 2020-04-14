The devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought has touched every facet of society worldwide, and the tragedy is now affecting the ones who give us comfort, our pets. Locally however, an organization is trying to help.
The Battle of the Bands, Incorporated, a local veterans 501c3 charity, is holding a drive to aid the Highlands County Humane Society.
Battle of the Bands, along with the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, are responsible for creating the War Dog Memorial Monument on Main Street in Avon Park.
Anna Marie Feeney, president of the organization, said, “We saw on the news that, due to the crisis, people who were laid off and were afraid they wouldn’t be able to take care of their pets, have been bringing them in for re-adoption. This is so sad. At a time that they should be able to find comfort in their pet, they’re forced to give them away.”
As a result, it is putting an added strain on the shelters.
“We were trying to find a way to help, and this is it,” Feeney said.
In honor of the War Dog Memorial Monument, and it also being Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, The Battle of the Bands, Inc. will be holding a Drop Off Drive for the Highlands County Humane Society next week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 13-17.
After speaking with Judy Speigel, president of the Humane Society, it was discussed that what is in need at this time is the following items: canned food for cats and dogs, dry food for cats, and cleaning supplies.
The Drop Off Drive will be held at the KISS 107.5 FM Studios, 801 U.S. 27 Suite 5 in Avon Park.
“Our radio station has always helped our community. We are happy to help this time too,” said Frankie Grover, general manger of KISS 107.5FM
All safe distance precautions will be observed, Feeney said.
“I want to make this a happy giving experience for everyone. I think we all need it right now,” she said.
For more information, call Feeney at 863-440-4554.