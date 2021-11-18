AVON PARK — With such a great response last year to the Reverse Advent Calendar food collection project, Ridge Area Arc is doing it again.
“It was a tremendous help to our group homes and the community response was just amazing,” said Donna Scherlacher, director of development for the non-profit agency that serves individuals with intellectual and other disabilities. “I know of several families who have now made this a holiday tradition.”
Most know an Advent Calendar as a fun way to count down to Christmas. Opening miniature doors to little treasures builds excitement and anticipation leading up to the holiday. A 2020 Facebook post from popular budgeting blogger Passionate Penny Pincher got us thinking. The post introduces a “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encourages participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need.
Simple, right?
The Reverse Advent Calendar to benefit Ridge Area Arc has participants add one non-perishable food item to a box every day in December. After 23 days, there should be a box full of food just in time for Christmas. Then, on Dec. 23, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s five group homes for holiday celebrations.
All the items suggested on the calendar are inexpensive and easy to find, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. It is recommended to print it out and get the whole family involved. Who knows, you might even start a new Christmas tradition.
Donations may be dropped off at collection sites:
- Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park
- Avon Park Chamber Office, 28 E Main St.
- Lake Placid Chamber Office, 18 N Oak Ave.
- Sebring Chamber Office, 227 U.S. 27 North
Need more information? Call Scherlacher at 863-452-1295, ext. 106.