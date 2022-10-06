SEBRING — The aftermath of natural disasters often brings out the best in people. The flip side of the same coin are the looters and scammers and ne’er do wells who are looking to profit from others’ troubles. There are several ways to give safely to organizations with proven track records.
The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance shared some tips to help donors decide where and who to give to. One suggestion was asking if the charity had a presence in the area already because they will be able to help quicker. Also determine if the charity has experience in relief. Experienced rescues can operate quicker and more efficiently than a new rescue group. Be aware of how each crowdfunding vets postings. Giving to a trusted person or agency may be a better bet the BBB said.
In addition to the above tips, BBB names several organizations who have met their 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. The 20 standards are divided by Governance and Oversight, Measuring Effectiveness, Finances and Solicitations and Informational Materials. Under each heading are requirements each organization has to meet on Give.org.
The website offers a way to search different charities and has many listed alphabetically.
FEMA’s Media Relation Manager Deanna Frazier said it is best to donate cash to charities/relief agencies so they can purchase what they need. Gift cards are limiting and many charities do not want clothing as they have to store it.
While you may not be interested in donating money but still want to help, consider volunteering your time. FEMA ‘s site says to consider Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters at voadflorida.wpengine.com/ to find how you fit in the coalition of non-profits.