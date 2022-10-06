SEBRING — The aftermath of natural disasters often brings out the best in people. The flip side of the same coin are the looters and scammers and ne’er do wells who are looking to profit from others’ troubles. There are several ways to give safely to organizations with proven track records.

The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance shared some tips to help donors decide where and who to give to. One suggestion was asking if the charity had a presence in the area already because they will be able to help quicker. Also determine if the charity has experience in relief. Experienced rescues can operate quicker and more efficiently than a new rescue group. Be aware of how each crowdfunding vets postings. Giving to a trusted person or agency may be a better bet the BBB said.

