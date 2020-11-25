“Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful singing. Know that the Lord himself is God; it is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name. For the Lord is good; His lovingkindness is everlasting and His faithfulness to all generations.” (Psalm 100:1-5)
Tomorrow, Thanksgiving will take place, and many citizens of the United States of America, both at home and abroad, will be spending time with their families, eating good meals, and giving thanks for the many blessings they have received in this life. This holiday, like so many other holidays that we celebrate as a nation, is not found in the Bible as a special day of observance. Nevertheless, its theme of giving thanks is certainly biblical, because the scriptures are filled with instructions for man to give thanks often to God who has given us so much.
“Praise the Lord! I will give thanks to the Lord with all my heart, in the company of the upright and in the assembly. Great are the works of the Lord; they are studied by all who delight in them. Splendid and majestic is His work, and His righteousness endures forever. He has made His wonders to be remembered; the Lord is gracious and compassionate. He has given food to those who fear Him; He will remember His covenant forever. He has made known to His people the power of His works, in giving them the heritage of the nations. The works of His hands are truth and justice; all His precepts are sure. They are upheld forever and ever; they are performed in truth and uprightness. He has sent redemption to His people; He has ordained His covenant forever; Holy and awesome is His name. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all those who do His commandments; His praise endures forever.” (Psalm 111:1-10)
As you can tell, the book of Psalms records a great deal of thanksgivings to Almighty God for His great love and kindness to man. David, a writer of many of the psalms, wrote the following song as a way of offering up his thanks and praise to the Creator:
“I will give you thanks with all my heart; I will sing praises to you before the gods. I will bow down toward your holy temple and give thanks to your name for your lovingkindness and your truth; for you have magnified your word according to all your name. On the day I called, you answered me; you made me bold with strength in my soul. All the kings of the earth will give thanks to you, O Lord, when they have heard the words of your mouth. And they will sing of the ways of the Lord, for great is the glory of the Lord. For though the Lord is exalted, yet He regards the lowly, but the haughty He knows from afar. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you will revive me; you will stretch forth your hand against the wrath of my enemies, and your right hand will save me. The Lord will accomplish what concerns me; your lovingkindness, O Lord, is everlasting; do not forsake the works of your hands.” (Psalm 138:1-8)
Tomorrow, if you are blessed to sit around a table with family, or if you are fortunate enough to eat a bellyful of food, do not forget to give thanks to the One who made it all possible. Moreover, do not let your thanksgiving end there. Remember, our nation may give thanks once a year, but those who truly love God and appreciate the gifts that He has bestowed upon the entire world will offer up thanks every day for the rest of their lives. After all, God not only demands it of us, but He deserves it from us, as well.
“Rejoice always; pray without ceasing; in everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)
