MOORE HAVEN — The Glades Electric Educational Foundation (GEEF) is awarding $47,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in 2021. The foundation awarded eight $5,000 scholarships to be disbursed over four years and seven one-time $1,000 awards.
Fifteen high school seniors throughout Glades Electric Cooperative’s service area in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties were selected as scholarship recipients. Students were chosen based upon academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, essays, and financial need. Scholarships are funded by unclaimed Glades Electric Cooperative capital credits.
“We had an outstanding group of students apply this year. Our investments have performed well, and we are pleased to be able to increase our usual $4,000 four-year awards to $5,000 and provide $1,000 scholarships to seven additional students,” said Jack Coxe, GEEF board president.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Brice Prowant, Zorian Tullock, and Bryant Williams from Moore Haven Middle-High School; Angely Galvez and Julian Romero from Clewiston High School; Madison Culverhouse, Taylor Derr, Conner Jones, and Kobe Labra from Sebring High School; Madison Jones and Cathryn Rowley from Lake Placid High School; Morgan Hellein from Hardee High School; Jake Bessey and Lauren Sills from Okeechobee High School; and Caroline Crews from Okeechobee Christian Academy.
Scholarship winners will be honored at the Glades Electric Educational Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Banquet to be held at the Lake Placid Christian Camp and Conference Center on April 27, 2021 at 6 p.m.