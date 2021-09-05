MOORE HAVEN — On Sept. 1, Glades Electric Cooperative donated $5,000 to The Miracle League for Highlands County. The funds will help with needed improvements to the specialized baseball field at the Lake June Ball Fields in Lake Placid, including the addition of a new roof over the bleachers, a new restroom to accommodate their athletes and a storage facility.
In 2009, a specialized field was built to level the playing field for athletes of all abilities. The field is made of a rubber surface, providing a safe, stable environment for the participants. Each year, 60-70 individuals with mental and physical disabilities in Highlands County participate in baseball games through the league.
“We’ve been able to do this because of all the community support. It wouldn’t be possible without Glades Electric and other community partners,” Miracle League Director Saundra Bass said.
GEC’s support of The Miracle League dates back to the construction of the field when Glades Electric Charitable Trust donated $50,000 of Operation Round Up funds toward the project.
“Glades Electric has supported the Miracle League since our donation toward the construction of their field. We’re proud to continue our support in order for their athletes to play in a facility that meets their needs. We know their players are anxious to get back on the field to play ball soon,” GEC Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Koukos said.
The league typically sees a late September start to their season. However, the season has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Concern for Community is one of the guiding principles of the electric cooperative model. Outreach and support of local organizations is essential to GEC’s mission of improving the quality of life for GEC members and communities.
Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945, serving over 17,000 accounts in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties.