MOORE HAVEN, Florida – With many facing sudden financial hardships, the Glades Electric Charitable Trust is providing $10,000 in emergency assistance funds from Operation Round Up to be distributed among food pantries in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties.
To serve Glades and Hendry counties, $4,000 will be donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has partnered with 17 locations to meet community needs. St. Joseph the Working Parish food pantry will receive $1,000.
Our Village Okeechobee will receive $2,500 to help those in need in Okeechobee County, and $2,500 will be divided between NuHope Elder Care and the Heartland Food Bank to serve Highlands County communities.
“Member’s Operation Round Up contributions are Neighbors Helping Neighbors. We hope these donations will help to feed many of those struggling during this troubling time,” said Kelly Brantley, Glades Electric Charitable Trust board president.
Operation Round Up is funded by Glades Electric Cooperative members who opt to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the nearest dollar. Grants are typically awarded through applications reviewed monthly, but given the broad economic impact of the coronavirus, the Glades Electric Charitable Trust board is proactively working to meet the need in our communities.